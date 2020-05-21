‘This is just made up by Bill Gates!’ Conspiracy-spewing woman chews out store employees for wearing masks
A woman was caught on camera this week angrily berating employees at a grocery store for wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the beginning of the video, which has gone viral on the popular subreddit /r/publicfreakout, the woman starts off by yelling at employees that it’s “against the law” to force her to wear a mask in their store.
Things only went downhill from there, as she then went off on a conspiratorial tirade about the disease.
“This is just made up by Bill Gates and them, and by you wearing that!” she thundered. “You’re breathing out your toxic air, you’re breathing in the same air… you’re killing your antibodies!”
An employee at the store then asked her if she believed COVID-19 was actually real.
“I believe there’s a virus but it’s not what they say!” she fumed. “They have 98, 99 percent cure! So what kind of virus is that, we’ve all had viruses! We all get colds, you’re being lied to!”
Watch the video below.
‘I tested positively — in another sense’: Trump fumbles trying to explain he doesn’t have COVID-19
President Donald Trump appeared to trip over his words Thursday when speaking to the press about his coronavirus status.
"I tested very positively in another sense. So, this morning, yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative," Trump fumbled. "But that's the way it's taken, positively toward the negative."
He explained that he has been taking his hydroxychloroquine "regimen" for at least two weeks and he thinks he has just another day left of the pills.
Trump also said that he hasn't taken the antibody test to see if he's ever had the virus.
Kushnerville finds itself in unfamiliar territory as coronavirus restrictions halt its apparatus of intimidation
It was the day after April rent was officially due — April 6 — and Kevin Maddox was officially late. The week before, he had lost both of his jobs within a few days of each other. Both were at food-service warehouses. “My job is to get the food to the restaurants, and if no one’s going to the restaurants, then I’m out of a job,” Maddox said. So he filed for unemployment and now stood outside his small rental row house just beyond the Baltimore city line watching his young daughter as she rode around in her plastic car.
His spirits were relatively high, all things considered. Both employers told him they’d take him back, as soon as things opened back up. That maybe helped explain why he still wore the cap from one of the warehouses: Maines Paper & Food Service Inc.
‘This is my retirement’: Trump’s COVID-19 vaccine czar refuses to sell stock holdings of major drug company
"If he retains stock in companies that are investing in the development of a vaccine," said government watchdog CREW, "we can't be confident of the integrity of any process in which he is involved."
The chief adviser overseeing President Donald Trump's task force charged with spearheading the U.S. government's Covid-19 vaccine and treatment effort has refused to divest his shares in pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, where he previously worked.