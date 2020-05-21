‘This is just made up by Bill Gates!’ Conspiracy-spewing woman chews out store employees for wearing masks

A woman was caught on camera this week angrily berating employees at a grocery store for wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the video, which has gone viral on the popular subreddit /r/publicfreakout, the woman starts off by yelling at employees that it’s “against the law” to force her to wear a mask in their store.

Things only went downhill from there, as she then went off on a conspiratorial tirade about the disease.

“This is just made up by Bill Gates and them, and by you wearing that!” she thundered. “You’re breathing out your toxic air, you’re breathing in the same air… you’re killing your antibodies!”

An employee at the store then asked her if she believed COVID-19 was actually real.

“I believe there’s a virus but it’s not what they say!” she fumed. “They have 98, 99 percent cure! So what kind of virus is that, we’ve all had viruses! We all get colds, you’re being lied to!”

