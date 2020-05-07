Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case

Published

24 mins ago

on

On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blasted Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as “outrageous”.

Nadler vowed that he would bring Barr before Congress and “demand answers” on the Flynn decision, as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its logistical challenges would allow.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘They should pay a big price’: Trump unleashes bizarre rant accusing journalists of being ‘thieves’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

During an exchange with reporters at the White House this Thursday, President Trump went on a tirade against the media, calling them "human scum" for their coverage of the woes of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"[Flynn] was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to bring down a president," Trump said. "And what they've done is a disgrace and I hope a big price is gonna be paid."

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1258480089274220544

Trump then slammed the media for being "complicit."

"The media is totally guilty. And all of those writers and so-called journalists -- they're not journalists, they're thieves -- all of those journalists that received a Pulitzer Prize should be forced to give them back."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace: DOJ dropping Flynn case ‘may not go down the way Donald Trump and Bill Barr want it to’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace reported Thursday that three former Justice Department officials, all Republicans, doubted that Judge Emmet Sullivan would be quick to dismiss the case against former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn even if the DOJ has decided not to prosecute.

They said "that this was a lie told to Vice President Mike Pence that they knew was a lie because Mike Flynn's conversations with Sergey Kislyak were on intercepts, the kinds of things the intelligence community listens to, not because they're listening for Mike Flynn, but because they're listening to people like Ambassador Kislyak. It was that lie to the vice president that got Mike Flynn on the radar of law enforcement. Mike Flynn lied to the FBI and affirmed that admission that he'd lied to the FBI as late as 2019, according to one former Justice Department official."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blasted Attorney General William Barr's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as "outrageous".

Nadler vowed that he would bring Barr before Congress and "demand answers" on the Flynn decision, as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its logistical challenges would allow.

This is outrageous!

Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image