‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case

During an exchange with reporters at the White House this Thursday, President Trump went on a tirade against the media, calling them "human scum" for their coverage of the woes of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"[Flynn] was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to bring down a president," Trump said. "And what they've done is a disgrace and I hope a big price is gonna be paid."

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1258480089274220544

Trump then slammed the media for being "complicit."

"The media is totally guilty. And all of those writers and so-called journalists -- they're not journalists, they're thieves -- all of those journalists that received a Pulitzer Prize should be forced to give them back."