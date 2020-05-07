‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case
On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blasted Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as “outrageous”.
Nadler vowed that he would bring Barr before Congress and “demand answers” on the Flynn decision, as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its logistical challenges would allow.
This is outrageous!
Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case.
The decision to overrule the special counsel is without precedent and warrants an immediate explanation.
— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 7, 2020
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, I worked with DOJ to postpone our scheduled hearing with AG Barr as attentions and resources appropriately went to responding to the pandemic. But rest assured, we are going to reschedule that hearing, ASAP, and demand answers! 2/2 https://t.co/OywQR41khM
— (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 7, 2020