This is the ’60 Minutes’ interview with Dr. Bright that sent Trump flying into a rage

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump went off on an extensive Twitterstorm Sunday night, demanding whistleblower laws be changed after a whistleblower complaint was filed by Dr. Rick Bright. Trump specifically told Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that she needed to look into it.

Collins is up for reelection in November, in one of the tightest races of her career in a state that rates the president’s approval extremely low.

In his interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, Dr. Bright reiterated much of what he testified to Congress, saying that he tried to warn the White House that no drugs could be promoted until they were tested and proven to work on the coronavirus. Trump demanded that hydroxychloroquine be used as the drug to help treat the virus. However, it was later found to cause irregular heartbeats and other heart problems in patients. It’s for that reason that doctors recommended only using it while under close supervision at a hospital.

Still, Trump and Fox News continued to push the drug.

Dr. Bright also told O’Donnell that he and others were sounding the alarm early on in the COVID-19 crisis, only to be ignored.

Watch the interview with Dr. Bright below:

President Donald Trump went off on a tweet-storm Sunday after seeing an interview with Dr. Rick Bright, who worked under the Health and Human Services Department, on "60 Minutes."

Dr. Bright appeared before Congress this week to testify that he was pressured to push the drug hydroxychloroquine before it had been adequately tested on the coronavirus. None of the drugs had his support until they went through official testing and the president was furious.

When he filed a whistleblower report the White House pounced. They're now attacking him saying that he won't show up to work after they fired him. Secretary Alex Azar said that the government is trying to find a vaccine for the coronavirus and Dr. Bright needs to do his job. He didn't clarify why they fired Dr. Bright if they believed he was so important to the cause.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon Sunday, Guardian bureau chief David Smith detailed the three things he thinks that cause President Donald Trump's obsession with former President Barack Obama.

Touting a report Smith authored about the three things Trump seems so obsessed with, Lemon noted that it has never been clearer that Trump can't quit Obama. In fact, while he was speaking to Smith, Trump was blowing up Twitter with more attacks on what he calls "Obamagate" but still won't explain what exactly the scandal is.

To one Washington Post editor, it has become clear that President Donald Trump places his election far before the welfare of the American people he hopes to win votes from.

Writing Sunday, Fred Hiatt noted that many Americans aren't surprised, but the plan to reopen the country come hell or high water seems to fly in the face with the safety of the very voters he's asking to support him.

