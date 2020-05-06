Trump says coronavirus is ‘attack’ worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is worse than the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center.

In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, the president explained that he reversed course on disbanding the White House coronavirus task force because he did not realize how “popular” it was.

“I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down…It is appreciated by the public,” the president said, according to a pool report.

Trump also called the pandemic an “attack” and said that it “should have never happened.”

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center,” he lamented. “And it should have never happened.”

Read some of the reports below.

"This virus is going to disappear," says Trump, who adds that "this is worst attack we've ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor … and it should've never happened." pic.twitter.com/JqJKeEEXEC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020

President Trump in Oval Office said he decided to keep coronavirus task force because "I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down…It is appreciated by the public." From pooler @toddgillman — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 6, 2020

Trump says the pandemic “is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 6, 2020

Trump tells press in Oval he “put a mask on for a period of time” yesterday at the Honeywell mask factory in Arizona then he asked the head of Honeywell if he needed it and the exec said no. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 6, 2020

President Trump just said that the spike in unemployment due to the pandemic is "artificial". In Wall Street parlance, that's akin to "paper losses" — Robert Burgess (@BobOnMarkets) May 6, 2020

White House won't modify its SCOTUS push to invalidate ACA, Trump says. "We're going to replace Obamacare" with something cheaper that also covers preexisting conditions and doesn't have the individual mandate, per WH pooler @toddgillman [waiting for epic @jrovner response] — Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) May 6, 2020

