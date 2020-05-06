Quantcast
Trump says coronavirus is ‘attack’ worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11

Published

27 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is worse than the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the World Trade Center.

In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, the president explained that he reversed course on disbanding the White House coronavirus task force because he did not realize how “popular” it was.

“I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down…It is appreciated by the public,” the president said, according to a pool report.

Trump also called the pandemic an “attack” and said that it “should have never happened.”

“This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center,” he lamented. “And it should have never happened.”

