‘This makes me so angry’: MSNBC host’s shames Trump for failing the country soldiers fight and died to protect

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt lambasted President Donald Trump at the top of her Sunday show. She showed the cover of the New York Times, which listed just 1 percent of the nearly 100,000 dead Americans who succumbed to the coronavirus in the past five months.

“This hits especially hard coming as our country pauses to reflect on Memorial Day, when we honor the thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hunt said. “Why did they make that sacrifice? It was so America could remain a beacon of freedom for the entire world. So, all of us could live our lives as we saw fit. And now nearly 100,000 people — people they died to protect — have perished in the pandemic.”

He named off some of the people listed by the Times.

“This makes me so angry,” Hunt confessed. “It wasn’t supposed to happen this way. The America that I grew up in was supposed to do better. We are supposed to be the leader of the free world, not the leader in illness, in death, but the leader in competence, setting the standard. We’re supposed to do it so well that we can lift the rest of the world up along with us. But now our nation, our government has failed the Americans who gave their lives fighting our nation’s wars. They protected us. They gave everything for us. Only to have our leaders fail us now. We as people are not living up to their example if we aren’t wearing masks to protect others or if we’re packing bars this weekend because we’re tired of being cooped up.”

She went on to say that it isn’t just Trump, the elected leaders are “dramatically failing” to live up to the examples that American veterans have set.

“What were they elected for, if not to make sure that America was the best-prepared nation on the face of the Earth to beat back a deadly disease and protect her people?” Hunt asked. “They have failed us, and we need to demand better.”

Watch her opener below: