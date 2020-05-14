Quantcast
Tone-deaf Trump uses nursing home to mock Joe Biden — while thousands of Americans in care facilities are dying

President Donald Trump’s campaign used another tone-deaf campaign to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a series of Facebook ads, Trump’s team attacked Biden for being 4-years-older than Trump. “Too old?” the ad asks with a photoshop of Biden in a nursing home.

It’s not the best time to be talking about nursing homes, even to mock Biden. A full third of the deaths (over 28,000) from the coronavirus have come from nursing home deaths, reported the New York Times. That isn’t even the total for the whole of the United States, as the Kaiser Family Foundation explained that only 33 states report nursing home-related deaths.

“I was on a phone call last week, where four or five patients came into our hospital just in one day from nursing homes,” said infectious disease specialist Dr Sunil Parikh. “It’s just a staggering number day to day.”

One of the greatest problems with nursing home deaths from COVID-19 is that people are not tested after they die. So, in some cases, it’s unknown if seniors who have died from COVID-19 are even being counted along with the totals.

“What I would like to see is the ability to test the entire nursing homes,” Parikh said. “This symptomatic approach is just not cutting it. Many states, including Connecticut, are starting to move in that direction … but I hope it becomes a national effort.”

Other than being tone-deaf and disconnected from the problems Americans are facing, attacking Biden as being too old is also questionable because if Trump is reelected in November, he’ll reach the same age as Biden before he leaves office. Will Trump similarly be “too old” at that point? The campaign doesn’t clarify.

You can see screen captures from the ads below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump's campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

"According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for "buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs." Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag," reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. "Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign's primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Deans of public health schools to Trump: Triple daily COVID-19 testing now or US ‘doomed’ to vicious shutdown cycle

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

"All recommendations agree that the cornerstone for not only bending the curve, but bringing the virus to heel, is widely available intensive testing and the ability to trace and quarantine."

Public Citizen was joined by the deans of four public health colleges on Thursday to demand that the federal government pour significantly more resources into Covid-19 testing and contact tracing to monitor and help stem the spread of the virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘150,000 Americans sacrificed for the stock market’: Jared Kushner reportedly advised less COIVD-19 testing to calm Wall Street

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

"Kushner's advice did nothing to prevent a market crash, and it's likely that the administration's refusal to act in time only threw the economy into more chaos."

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner reportedly urged his father-in-law in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic not to prioritize testing or ordering potentially life-saving equipment like ventilators because of fears it might drive down stock prices.

Continue Reading
 
 
