Tone-deaf Trump uses nursing home to mock Joe Biden — while thousands of Americans in care facilities are dying

President Donald Trump’s campaign used another tone-deaf campaign to attack former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a series of Facebook ads, Trump’s team attacked Biden for being 4-years-older than Trump. “Too old?” the ad asks with a photoshop of Biden in a nursing home.

It’s not the best time to be talking about nursing homes, even to mock Biden. A full third of the deaths (over 28,000) from the coronavirus have come from nursing home deaths, reported the New York Times. That isn’t even the total for the whole of the United States, as the Kaiser Family Foundation explained that only 33 states report nursing home-related deaths.

“I was on a phone call last week, where four or five patients came into our hospital just in one day from nursing homes,” said infectious disease specialist Dr Sunil Parikh. “It’s just a staggering number day to day.”

One of the greatest problems with nursing home deaths from COVID-19 is that people are not tested after they die. So, in some cases, it’s unknown if seniors who have died from COVID-19 are even being counted along with the totals.

“What I would like to see is the ability to test the entire nursing homes,” Parikh said. “This symptomatic approach is just not cutting it. Many states, including Connecticut, are starting to move in that direction … but I hope it becomes a national effort.”

Other than being tone-deaf and disconnected from the problems Americans are facing, attacking Biden as being too old is also questionable because if Trump is reelected in November, he’ll reach the same age as Biden before he leaves office. Will Trump similarly be “too old” at that point? The campaign doesn’t clarify.

You can see screen captures from the ads below:

