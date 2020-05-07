Top prosecutor in Flynn case abruptly withdraws as Trump’s DOJ moves to drop charges

Justice Department prosecutor Brandon Van Grack has withdrawn from his role on the case against former Director of National Security Michael Flynn, after the DOJ announced that they would no longer prosecute Flynn.

According to Axios, Van Grack did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

He led a team of people that Flynn’s attorneys said committed “prosecutorial misconduct.”

“New FBI documents stemming from Flynn’s move to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea have amplified conservative claims that prosecutors sought to entrap the former top Trump aide into lying about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador,” reported Axios.

Attorney General Bill Barr appointed an outside person to investigate the case against Flynn.