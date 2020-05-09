Top Trump officials self-quarantining to give videoconference testimony to the Senate: report

The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will allow videoconference testimony from two top administration officials on Tuesday.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) issued a statement on the situation with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield under self-quarantine due potential COVID-19 exposure.

“I asked the White House to allow Dr. Hahn and Dr. Redfield to testify by videoconference at this important hearing which is less than three days away,” Alexander said.

“I am grateful that White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, approved a one-time exception to the administration’s policies about hearings, and has agreed that Dr. Hahn and Dr. Redfield will testify at this hearing by videoconference due to these unusual circumstances,” he added.

The White House has barred all officials from testifying before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in May, but has allowed testimony before the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.