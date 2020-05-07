Travis and Gregory McMichael arrested for the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday the arrest of two men for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in a case that shocked the nation.

“On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail,” the bureau said in a release.

The shooting occurred in February, but the men had not been arrested until today.