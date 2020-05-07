Travis and Gregory McMichael arrested for the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday the arrest of two men for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in a case that shocked the nation.
“On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail,” the bureau said in a release.
The shooting occurred in February, but the men had not been arrested until today.
“The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release— Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder.” pic.twitter.com/v4TAs0RjO7
