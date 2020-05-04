Quantcast
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: ‘It’s a great time for people to explore America’

Published

1 min ago

on

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin argued on Monday that people should go out and “explore America” during the pandemic.

During a telephone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump is looking for ways to stimulate travel.

“Do you think that international travel will be opened up this year?” Bartiromo wondered.

“Too hard to tell at this point,” Mnuchin replied. “Our priority is opening up the domestic economy. Obviously, for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis.”

“But it’s a great time for people to explore America,” he added. “A lot of people haven’t seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
