Tributes paid after death of Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr
Tributes emerged Saturday for German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, whose striking images of The Beatles in the early 1960s helped turn them into cultural icons, following the announcement of her death this week aged 81.
Kirchherr passed away on Wednesday in Hamburg a few days before her 82nd birthday, Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn confirmed Friday.
“Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable,” he said on Twitter, describing Kirchherr as “intelligent, inspirational, innovative… smart, loving and (an) uplifting friend to many”.
Those close to her told several German media outlets, including the weekly Die Zeit and NDR public television, that she had died after a serious illness.
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr took to social media to pay his own tribute.
“God bless Astrid a beautiful human being and she took great photos,” he said.
Kirchherr met and befriended the band in 1960 during a tour in Hamburg, before they achieved worldwide fame.
“My whole life changed in a couple of minutes,” she is quoted as saying.
At the time, the group was made up of five members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, as well as bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and drummer Pete Best, who was later replaced by Starr.
– Mop-top hairstyles –
Sutcliffe fell in love with Kirchherr and stayed on in Hamburg, but died from a brain haemorrhage in 1962.
She later married and divorced twice, but had no children, The Guardian reported.
Kirchherr went on to take numerous photos of the group, showing them both as rebels and romantics. She later lived mainly off the reproduction rights of the pictures, NDR said.
She was also said to have worked as a stylist and interior designer and opened a photography shop.
Kirchherr was behind the group’s so-called mop-top hairstyles of the early 1960s.
The photographer later kept in touch with The Beatles, Harrison in particular.
Dhani Harrison, his son and himself a musician, posted a message to Kirchherr on Twitter alongside a photograph of her.
“Dearest Astrid, I really wish I could have spent more time with you in this life,” he said.
“You were always so kind and loving towards me. May God bless you always.”
Last month saw the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ unofficial break-up, with the so-called “Fab Four” still seen as influential pop music pioneers half a century later.
The band remain the best-selling music artists of all time, with enduring hits from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hey Jude” to “Yesterday” and “Let It Be” familiar to at least four generations of fans.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump slammed for praising his ‘GREAT job on COVID response’ as death toll climbs
Donald Trump kept up his tweet barrage on Saturday morning, attacking Democrats and the media, and then turning around and praising himself for the job he is doing battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the president: "We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me!"
Few on Twitter agreed, with may pointing out that the death toll has cracked 85,000 and counting as the country still reels from the health crisis.
CNN
Trump’s latest IG purge trashed by ex-national security official: He wants ‘fraud and abuse to run rampant’
On Saturday, former national security official Samantha Vinograd tore into President Donald Trump for the firing of the State Department inspector general.
"The timing could not be worse, when you think of how IG to IG transmission is supposed to happen," said Vinograd. "The U.S. government is under increased pressure right now because of the pandemic. That means officials at the State Department and inspector general's office are doing things like working from home. It seems almost impossible that it will be feasible for the current inspector general to do a sequence transmission to the acting inspector general without dropping the ball ... it will likely limit the ability of the sitting inspector general to fully transmit his case load to his successor."
COVID-19
Giving private schools federal emergency funds slated for low-income students will shortchange at-risk kids
Public schools have faced three distinct challenges since the coronavirus pandemic began – scrambling to make sure that low-income children don’t go hungry, teaching students remotely who lack internet access and bracing for dramatically smaller budgets.