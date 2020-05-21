Trudeau says China just doesn’t get Canada’s independent judiciary
Beijing’s linking of its detention of two Canadians in China to the arrest of a Chinese executive in Vancouver shows it doesn’t understand the meaning of an independent judiciary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in December 2018, nine days after the arrest on a US warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.
“We’ve seen Chinese officials linking those two cases from the very beginning,” Trudeau said.
“Canada has an independent judicial system that functions without interference or override by politicians.
“China doesn’t work quite the same way and doesn’t seem to understand that,” he said, calling the linkage of the cases “distressing” while vowing to continue to press for the release of the two Canadians.
The arrests led to the worst ever crisis in relations between the two nations, with accusations of “arbitrary detentions” and hostage diplomacy met with trade sanctions and suspended consular visits.
Kovrig and Spavor have been held on espionage suspicions, and refused access to lawyers.
Meng, meanwhile, has been living in a Vancouver mansion after being granted bail while fighting extradition in court.
The United States is seeking to put her on trial for Huawei’s alleged violations of US sanctions against Iran.
Earlier, Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu told Global News that “competent Chinese authorities are handling the cases (of Kovrig and Spavor) according to law.”
He then pivoted to Meng, saying her case was “the biggest issue in our bilateral relationship,” renewing demands that she be sent back to China “smoothly and safely.”
A decision in the first phase of the Meng case, which dealt with whether her alleged crimes are punishable in Canada — a key criteria for extradition to proceed — is expected on Wednesday.
If the judge rules against Meng, then the case will proceed to a second phase of arguments in June.
© 2020 AFP
Federal appeals court orders Michael Flynn’s judge to respond to his appeal demanding dismissal of his case
On Thursday, a panel of judges from the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered District Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's appeal to have his case dismissed immediately.
The appellate judges considering the matter were Karen LeCraft Henderson, an appointee of George H. W. Bush, Robert Wilkins, an appointee of Barack Obama, and Neomi Rao, an appointee of Donald Trump.
The order gives Sullivan ten days to issue his response.
DC Circuit panel weighing Flynn's appeal: Neomi Rao (Trump), Karen LeCraft Henderson (George H.W.) and Robert Wilkins (Obama). DOJ must seek "leave of court" to dismiss a case. There is dispute over the scope of Sullivan's role https://t.co/qQs7RVUTGd
Don’t be fooled: Right now, Trump is exploiting the pandemic to commit serious crimes and steal the 2020 election
Despite his off-the-charts narcissism, Donald Trump knows on some level that the majority of Americans don't want him to be president and he cannot win in a fair election. He didn't beat Hillary Clinton in the popular vote in 2016 — she got nearly 3 million more votes — and only won because of the outsize influence of smaller, rural states in the Electoral College. He has only grown less popular since then and is now well behind former Vice President Joe Biden in most national polls, usually by a margin of 5 to 8 points.