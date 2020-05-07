Trump administration is burying its own CDC’s reopening guidelines: report

The Centers for Disease Control has written a detailed document with recommendations about best practices for states to reopen their economies — but the Trump administration has inexplicably squashed it.

The Associated Press reports that the “17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team… was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.”

However, Trump officials blocked the report’s release and one CDC official tells the AP he was told that it “would never see the light of day.”

When it comes to the report’s contents, the AP says that it doesn’t contain anything out of the ordinary.

“The guidance contained detailed advice for making site-specific decisions related to reopening schools, restaurants, summer camps, churches, day care centers and other institutions,” AP writes. “It had been widely shared within CDC, and included detailed ‘decision trees,’ flow charts to be used by local officials to think through different scenarios. One page of the document can be found on the CDC website via search engines, but it did not appear to be linked to any other CDC pages.”