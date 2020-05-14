Quantcast
Trump administration is ‘giving license to fraud and abuse’: MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle warns ‘this matters’

Published

2 hours ago

on

NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle warned about “fraud” under a new interpretation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) released by the Trump administration.

“Any borrower that, together with its affiliates, received PPP loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith,” the Treasury Department said in updated guidance on the program.

The guidance essentially gives a safe harbor to companies taking less than $2 million.

“The latest guidance out from Treasury on PPP – basically says they will not be pursuing fraud/wrong doing on any loan less than $2 million they don’t have the bandwidth to audit,” Ruhle posted on Twitter.

“This is basically giving a license for fraud and abuse,” she explained.

Eric Trump claims they charge ‘like 50 bucks’ for their hotel rooms — no room matches that description: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

As part of David Fahrenthold's ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization profiting off of federal employees, the Washington Post reporter was told by Eric Trump that it charges taxpayers "like 50 bucks" for the hotel rooms.

Fahrenthold revealed that he and researchers looked into 1,600 room rentals at properties owned by President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. None of them cost just $50.

Trump’s new reopening report from the CDC is a ‘big departure’ from the previous plan — it’s ‘vague and watered down’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Dr. Leana Wen told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that from what she observed the Center for Disease Control's newly released reopening plan appears to be a "big departure" from the previous release of the plan to the Associated Press.

The White House wasn't going to release any guidelines until the report was released by the Associated Press, said NBC's Shannon Pettypiece.

Wallace noted that there is more than there was before, which is the "good news." The bad news may be that it "comes up short" of what was first proposed.

"I'm just going through these myself and the first time I can see is that they don't sound like what the CDC normally puts out. They seem to be pretty vague and actually watered down," said Dr. Wen. "I mean, there's language in there about 'encouraging social-distancing.' What exactly does that mean? We need a lot more specifics."

Trump’s CDC released guidance for reopening — but they took out the section on churches and won’t say why: AP

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted their "long-delayed guidance" on reopening the economy, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

"The tools are for schools, workplaces, camps, childcare centers, mass transit systems, and bars and restaurants. The CDC originally also authored a document for churches and other religious facilities, but that wasn’t posted Thursday. The agency declined to say why," the AP noted.

"Early versions of the documents included detailed information for churches wanting to restart in-person services, with suggestions including maintaining distance between parishioners and limiting the size of gatherings," the AP reported. "The faith-related guidance was taken out after the White House raised concerns about the recommended restrictions, according to government emails obtained by the AP and a person inside the agency who didn’t have permission to talk with reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity."

