Trump administration slammed for ‘unmasking’ list: ‘A disgraceful abuse of the declassification system’
On CNN Wednesday, national security analyst Carrie Cordero excoriated the Trump administration and the GOP for their release of a list of Obama administration officials possibly involved in the “unmasking” of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
“My take on this is that this is a 100 percent contrived scandal,” said Cordero. “From everything I’ve seen as far as the documents that have been released and the information that’s been reported, all of the rules were followed. This was an individual who was captured and overheard on a lawful surveillance of a valid foreign intelligence target as far as we can surmise from the documents. The rules as far as requesting national security agency approval to unmask or reveal his name was done appropriately.”
“In other words, procedures weren’t bypassed, rules weren’t broken, all of the rules were followed,” said Cordero. “And now, the names of the individuals who requested that unmasking looked to me to be all individuals of senior national security stature who had responsibilities and would have had a valid reason for requesting access to this information. This is absolutely, 100 percent politics, and really in the current environment, given what’s going on in the country, I think is really a disgraceful abuse of the declassification system and an unfair disparaging of the intelligence community process.”
Watch below:
GOP leader pushes back after Steve King says House leadership will ‘exonerate’ him
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was expelled from his positions on several House committees after his party turned on him last year. But at a forum on Monday, per the Sioux City Journal, he announced that he had reached a deal with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to get those assignments restored.
“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the steering committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority," said King. “When Congress comes back into session ... I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”
Fox News’ campaign to ‘put a target’ on Dr. Fauci’s back exposed by CNN supercut
A CNN supercut of footage from Fox News on Tuesday night revealed how the network has launched a coordinated attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
During a segment about clashes between medical experts and White House economic advisers on reopening the American economy, CNN's Alisyn Camerota played a montage of Fox News hosts slamming Fauci this week -- and she encouraged viewers to "see if you can spot the coordinated talking points."
CNN
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta slams Trump for throwing his own task force’s health guidelines ‘out the window’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Dr. Sanjay Gupta laid into President Donald Trump for disregarding the task force's own guidelines on when coronavirus lockdowns could be safely lifted.
"10,000 deaths is the approximated cost of reopening as of now," said Chris Cuomo. "Have you ever seen America make a choice like this before?"
"No, I don't think most people alive today have ever seen America make a choice like this," said Gupta. "I hate to say it, Chris, but these numbers, these models are all over the place. That might even be low. When we saw the numbers sort of jump up in this particular model, they went to 134,000 or something like that, and that was not even taking into account all the states that are opening. We know more people are going to get infected as a result of this reopening and more people are going to probably need to be hospitalized and obviously, sadly, more people will die."