Trump administration 'wasted' the last month — and the results are 'devastating': disaster relief expert

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump made April the month to “stop the spread” of COVID-19 in the United States — but disaster relief expert Jeremy Konyndyk believes the administration utterly failed to make real progress.

Konyndyk, a former Director of USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, has written a lengthy Twitter thread summarizing how the administration’s efforts have only put the United States on a plateau when it comes to new coronavirus cases.

“As I feared, the federal government wasted April much as it wasted February,” he explains. “That is a harsh assessment given how much the country has been suffering. But without competent federal leadership, the best we are managing is to tread water.”

He then shows how there has been no definitive sign that the disease’s spread is in decline, despite the fact that much of the country has spent the last month in social lockdown.

“It looks like US-style lockdowns are enough to freeze transmission in place (R=1) but not enough to drive it down (R<1)," he writes. "Which suggests that without further measures (more on that in a sec), we could remain on this plateau for quite a while. That of course would be devastating." He then outlines what the Trump administration should be doing, although he expresses little hope that it will actually take his recommendations. "The way forward is very clear: test, trace, isolate, protect," he writes. "Putting that infrastructure into place can bring down cases to a manageable level, enable us to relax lockdowns, and move to a posture of sustainable suppression. But that will be tough to deliver without the feds." Read the whole thread here.


'This never happened': Joe Biden calls for release of any documents related to sex assault accuser

31 mins ago

May 1, 2020

Joe Biden denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Senate staffer decades ago.

Former staffer Tara Reade claims the former Delaware senator and vice president had assaulted her on the job in 1993, but Biden told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" denied her allegations and said he's not aware of any complaints lodged against him at that time.

"This never happened," he said. "No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened."

He also said he was confident that no complaint would be found in his Senate papers, which remain sealed.

"I am confident there is nothing," he told MSNBC. "There is nothing for me to hide."

REVEALED: Court filings show the NRA is in shambles — and Wayne LaPierre hopes his lawyer can 'keep him out of jail'

32 mins ago

May 1, 2020

A year after being re-elected as the executive vice president and CEO of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre has seen his group go from an electoral kingmaker to the edge of financial ruin. He and other NRA executives have urged laid-off employees to seek public assistance benefits. The nation's most prominent pro-gun lobby has lost tens of millions of dollars amid numerous legal woes and investigations that have exposed its questionable financial dealings. Now, the longtime NRA leader hopes his lawyers can "keep him out of jail," according to previously unreported allegations in court documents in the group's legal battle against its longtime public relations firm, Ackerman McQueen.
Fox News doctor under investigation after Trump associate emails Mueller prosecutor by mistake

50 mins ago

May 1, 2020

A Fox News contributor who hyped an anti-malaria drug as a possible coronavirus treatment has fallen under investigation by the Justice Department after an email blunder.

Federal prosecutors are examining the communications of Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko, who frequently appears on Fox News and has discussed hydroxychloroquine with the White House, after conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi accidentally emailed a former member of Robert Mueller's team, reported the Washington Post.

