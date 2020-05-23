Trump administration withdraws approval for homeless shelters across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Trump administration has yanked approval for major homeless shelter projects it previously approved in Sacramento and San Francisco.The move undermines a critical component of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to shelter the homeless on state land and throws nearly two dozen potential shelter projects across the state into question, according to letters the Federal Highway Administration sent the California Department of Transportation earlier this month.Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city must find a way to still open a 100-bed shelter near X Street and Alhambra B…
Latest Headlines
Does working at home for coronavirus change how my out-of-state job is taxed?
Q. I live in N.J. and I work for a company based in New York City. My office closed because of the coronavirus and now I work at home. How does this impact the reporting of my 2020 taxes for N.J. and N.Y.? Is the income earned while working remotely from my home considered as earned only in New Jersey and is it taxed as such, or is my total pay considered New York income?— EmployedA. Yours is a great question and the implications could affect so many people during the shutdown.Under Section 132.18(a) of the New York tax code, any employee who works in New York but lives out-of-statemust pay Ne... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Devin Nunes’ lawyer is warned as judge moves CNN lawsuit to NY
WASHINGTON — A Virginia judge on Friday moved Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against CNN to New York and wrote that there was no “logical connection” for the California congressman to sue the media company in Virginia.The lawsuit is one of seven defamation cases Nunes and attorney Steven Biss filed since 2019 against news organizations, Twitter, his critics and the investigative research firm that created the so-called Steele dossier. Nunes, R-Calif., had filed all but two of the lawsuits in Virginia courts.Judge Robert E. Payne, of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia, grant... (more…)
Latest Headlines
DOJ declares its support of lawsuit challenging Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
CHICAGO — The Department of Justice intervened Friday in support of a challenge to Illinois’ stay-at-home coronavirus order, calling for the case to be transferred back to state court.The U.S. attorney general’s office filed a statement of interest in the case of downstate Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey, writing, “Plaintiff has set forth a strong case that the Orders exceed the authority granted to the Governor by the Illinois legislature.”Bailey had won an initial ruling last month to be freed from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order shutting down most businesses and churches and requir... (more…)