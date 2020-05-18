Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump admits he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine recreationally

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump told the press Monday that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine because he believes it is a miracle drug.

After studies showed hydroxychloroquine gave little benefits to COVID-19 patients, scientists began looking elsewhere for drugs. Still, Trump maintains that he is all about hydroxychloroquine.

While scientists agreed that the drug reduces inflammation, pain and swelling, it isn’t much of a help to stop the coronavirus. Doctors also said that people using the drug need to do so under very close monitoring because it can change the heart rate of the person taking it. The scientists said that they would prefer patients take it in a hospital setting so they could be on a heart monitor around the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FDA issued a warning on the drug, saying it causes “serious heart rhythm problems.”

Trump has said he is testing negative for COVID-19 so it’s unclear why he’s taking the drug.

Watch the moment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Black and Hispanic business owners are far less likely to receive coronavirus relief: Survey

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that a new survey shows a massive racial disparity in which businesses are receiving loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the small business stimulus program designed to prevent coronavirus layoffs — and that many Black and Latino-owned businesses are in danger of collapsing permanently.

"The survey, conducted by the Global Strategy Group for two equal-rights organizations, Color of Change and UnidosUS, included interviews with 500 business owners and 1,200 workers from April 30 to last Monday," reported Emily Flitter "Just 12 percent of the owners who applied for government-backed loans in the $650 billion program reported receiving what they had asked for, and nearly half of all owners said they anticipated having to permanently close in the next six months."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Children are ‘starving’: Coal miner rips company for taking coronavirus aid — and not paying workers

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

The American Resources Corporation is receiving harsh criticism for taking millions in coronavirus aid but failing to obey court orders to pay workers.

"Coal company American Resources Corporation, which owns mines in Kentucky and West Virginia, is facing sanctions after failing to comply with a bankruptcy court’s orders, even after the company received $2.7 million in government aid meant for companies harmed by the coronavirus pandemic," Ohio Valley Resource reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says he is ‘surprised’ after Attorney General Barr declines to prosecute Obama

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was a "little surprised" by Attorney General Bill Barr's decision not to criminally prosecute former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump was asked about the attorney general's remarks at a roundtable with restaurant owners.

The president took the opportunity to insist that the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election was a "double standard."

"I think if it was me, I think they would do it," Trump told reporters. "But for them, maybe they're not going to. I'm surprised because Obama knew everything that was happening. I don't think Obama knows where he is in a lot of ways."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image