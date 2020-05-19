Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisers downplay dire economic predictions — and now think economy will ‘roar’ back to life soon

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s team of economic advisers no longer fear that Americans will have to endure a slow, painful economic recovery — and are instead predicting a fast bounce back despite unemployment hitting a staggering 15 percent last month.

The Washington Post reports that Trump and his advisers have been “encouraged by the relative strength of the stock market and some indicators like credit card receipts,” and now think that “the U.S. economy will roar back to life in the second half of this year” even though a record-shattering 36 million Americans have filed jobless claims in just the past two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is playing out pretty much as had been hoped,” adviser Stephen Moore said.

“You’d expect to see a V-shaped recovery,” said White House economist Kevin Hassett. “I’ve been really positively impressed by how quickly things are turning.”

“Unemployment claims look terrible, but they look a lot less terrible,” said adviser Larry Kudlow. “Things are starting to turn — that’s my take.”

However, the Post notes that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, along with many other economic forecasters, believe that this scenario is entirely too optimistic.

“What matters to people is not GDP rates, seasonally adjusted at an annual growth rate,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan. “It is the labor market and unemployment and jobs. And it’s very likely that, by the end of the year, the unemployment rate could still be north of 10 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And given that Americans tend to hoard cash during times of high unemployment, this could put a severe drag on consumer spending that would prevent a full recovery for the foreseeable future.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Obamagate scam: Bill Barr just admitted there’s no there there — but that won’t stop Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

As we slowly advance closer and closer to November, it's important to remind ourselves that Donald Trump was impeached for attempting to cheat in the 2020 presidential election. Indeed, it's crucial to circle back to events like this during the Trump era, given how the firehose of news relentlessly floods the zone with awfulness every damn day, one Trump trespass against reality — and the rule of law — after another. Otherwise, all kinds of atrocities get lost in the deliberate noise.

Seriously. Trump was impeached. That's a thing that actually happened. Enough evidence was gathered by investigators, including transcripts and eyewitness testimony, to allege that Trump thought it'd be a clever idea to withhold military aid to Ukraine in order to extort that nation's newly-elected president into announcing an investigation into Burisma, an energy company that had employed Joe Biden's son, Hunter, on its board.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Underhanded tactics’: Republicans recruit 50,000 volunteers to police ‘voter fraud’ in November

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Democrats sounded the alarm over a Republican plan to recruit 50,000 volunteers to monitor polling sites in search of voter fraud after a federal court lifted a four-decade-long ban on GOP poll-watching following repeated instances of voter intimidation.

The Republican Party, driven by President Trump's baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud — which have been repeatedly debunked — plans to mount an "aggressive" effort to shape "whose ballots are counted" by recruiting an army of 50,000 volunteers across 15 key states to challenge voters "deemed suspicious," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Steamrolled’ Republicans fuming after Trump leaves them in the dark over IG firing: ‘We deserve an explanation’

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Republican lawmakers have been left in an awkward position by Donald Trump after he fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick -- and provided them no talking points or explanation to defend his decision.

The report notes, "Senate Republicans find themselves in a familiar place: steamrolled by President Donald Trump’s purge of government watchdogs and offering little indication of how they plan to stop him," before adding, that the president has failed to offer "a clear explanation for his decision, as required by law.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image