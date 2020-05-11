Trump advisor ripped for calling fears over America’s economic crisis nothing but a ‘pity party’
On Monday, President Donald Trump’s trade strategist Peter Navarro dismissed warnings of economic collapse as a “pity party.”
This is NOT the Great Depression. Stop the Sunday Show Pity Party and realize we have the greatest president in modern history and we will WIN by bringing our supply chains and manufacturing HOME.https://t.co/GFQkRVj4te
— Peter Navarro (@PeterNavarro45) May 11, 2020
This attitude failed to impress many commenters on social media, who sharply criticized Navarro’s attitude.
Are you smoking that stuff or eating edibles?
— John E Tisch (@jetisch) May 11, 2020
Lookin good! pic.twitter.com/7IUFBdtAHu
— America Is Not Russia 👍🏽🇺🇲🚫🇷🇺👎🏽 (@Fight_4_USA_Now) May 11, 2020
Sure Peter. This guy is not fit to lead, even if you repeat it 25 times. It won't help.
— Poncho (@CastanzaFrank) May 11, 2020
No offense, but that's goofy.
— Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) May 11, 2020
The problem is that we have the Worst President in modern history. If we didn’t have some governors to handle things it would have been worse. Trump was hiding under the bed like the.coward he is
— GloriaK (@gkirschioO) May 11, 2020
Sorry Pete, but Pinocchio is not even in the top 20 presidents in my lifetime.
The only pity I feel is for America having trump as president. #LoserTrump #AnyoneButTrump2020 #disgruntledrepublican
— Jim Snow (@JDSnow78) May 11, 2020
You are full of it. And by the way – #TrumpIsScaredOfKaitlan
— Angie A. (@AngelEyesSC) May 11, 2020