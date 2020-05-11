Quantcast
Trump advisor ripped for calling fears over America’s economic crisis nothing but a ‘pity party’

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s trade strategist Peter Navarro dismissed warnings of economic collapse as a “pity party.”

This attitude failed to impress many commenters on social media, who sharply criticized Navarro’s attitude.

This is NOT the Great Depression. Stop the Sunday Show Pity Party and realize we have the greatest president in modern history and we will WIN by bringing our supply chains and manufacturing HOME.https://t.co/GFQkRVj4te

— Peter Navarro (@PeterNavarro45) May 11, 2020

