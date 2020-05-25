Trump ally: It’s ‘unrealistic’ to say president shouldn’t golf just because people are dying of COVID-19

On Monday, conservative CNN talk show host S. E. Cupp slammed President Donald Trump for his behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think no matter who the president is, there's always going to be someone criticizing the response to a disaster," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "But something that has been true since the beginning of this is that the president really had a real opportunity, handed one, to unify people, to lead, to set a tone, and he's really squandering it, isn't he?"

"I think we should say, Brianna, this has long gone past offensive, and distasteful. I think what we're seeing is the president losing it," said Cupp. "I don't think that the president's behavior is that of a healthy, stable, balanced person. That he can't focus all of his energy and efforts and attention on this global pandemic, on securing the physical and economic safety and health of this country, is very alarming. Instead, devolving down these rabbit holes of conspiracy theories, baseless conspiracy theories as you pointed out, attacking women for their looks and their weight, you know, threatening governors, one in Michigan for mail-in voting, another in North Carolina for not guaranteeing a full house at the RNC."