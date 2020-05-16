Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and his ‘white supremacist regime’ blasted on national TV for racist coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

The racial disparities of the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of a Saturday evening segment on MSNBC.

“Tribal nations across the United States are facing their most severe crisis in decades — and that’s saying something — as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation caused by the shut down of nearly 500 tribally-owned casinos,” MSNBC’s Ali Velshi reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the Indian Health Service, Native Americans account for over 6,700 cases of coronavirus in the United States,” he said. “And this all comes as tribes across the nation finally begin to receive some relief from the funding that’s allocated to their communities in the CARES Act — that was passed almost two months ago.”

“This is hard to articulate, because we are talking about Americans who in many cases did not have access to broadband internet, do not have access to running water to wash their hands and now there’s a double whammy, a lot of the income comes from casinos which are closed and the lack of health care is hitting Native Americans harder than it’s hitting the greater population,” he explained.

For analysis, Velshi interviewed storyteller Gyasi Ross, a member of the Blackfeet Nation.

“I would say it’s a triple whammy, because we have the health care disparities — which are the byproduct of hundreds of years of neglect — as well as very, very specific policies that created these disparities within Native communities,” Ross said.

“Number two, you have the economic hit that happened to our communities and that’s something that has — within any community in the hands of a white supremacist, all of these things, whether it’s disease, whether it’s medicine, they become tools of white supremacy,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so Native people, along with black people, along with Latinx as well as Asian American people have been well within the purview of Donald Trump and his administration’s white supremacy,” Ross explained.

He also noted, “we’ve been criminalized in this white supremacist regime that has taken advantage of this coronavirus pandemic and Native people’s behaviors have been criminalized to the degree that the governor of South Dakota was talking about taking legal action against the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe as well as the Oglala Sioux Tribe for taking action to have checkpoints to make sure that nonnatives and outside people are not bringing diseases, bringing this killer into our communities that is affecting us disparity.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Spraying disinfectants does not work — and can be ‘harmful’: World Health Organization

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday.

In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus, the WHO says spraying can be ineffective.

"Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is... not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris," explains the WHO.

"Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the required contact time needed to inactivate pathogens."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham: Supreme Court election year vacancy ‘would be different’ this time from Merrick Garland in 2016

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Lindsey Graham said in an interview airing Sunday that the public should not expect a vacancy on the Supreme Court to remain open this election year, despite what happened last time.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, told journalist Greta Van Susteren that 2020 presents a different situation than in 2016 when Merrick Garland's nomination languished ahead of the election when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) denied then-President Barack Obama the opportunity to replace Justice Antonin Scalia upon Scalia's death. President Donald Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the seat in 2017.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Obama’s #GraduateTogether speech praised for offering the empathy Trump has not shown during pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 16, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama offered an upbeat message while addressing the "Graduate Together" special airing on multiple networks on Saturday night.

Obama offered empathy for the high school seniors who were unable to attend graduation ceremonies.

"It's also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something we all have to eventually accept once our childhood came to an end

"You know all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing, it turns out they don't have all of the answers, a lot of them aren't even asking the right questions," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image