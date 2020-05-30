Trump announces he has unilaterally decided to let Putin back into the G7 Summit: report

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to let Russia attend the next Group of Seven summit.

Since 2014, Russia’s membership in the organization has been suspending in response to Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea. That changed the name from the G8 Summit to the G7 Summit.

The announcement came from pool reporter Gabby Orr of Politico, who said Trump will also invite South Korea, Australia and India to the next summit, which he is postponing until September.

