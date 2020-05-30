Quantcast
Trump announces he has unilaterally decided to let Putin back into the G7 Summit: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he intends to let Russia attend the next Group of Seven summit.

Since 2014, Russia’s membership in the organization has been suspending in response to Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea. That changed the name from the G8 Summit to the G7 Summit.

The announcement came from pool reporter Gabby Orr of Politico, who said Trump will also invite South Korea, Australia and India to the next summit, which he is postponing until September.

Seattle mayor imposes emergency curfew — set to begin only 14 minutes after her announcement

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

The mayor of Seattle announced on Twitter that she would be signing an executive order imposing a curfew.

"I will soon be signing an emergency order and the city of Seattle will be imposing a 5 pm curfew soon," Durkin tweeted at 4:46 p.m. -- only 14 minutes before the order was set to go into effect.

"Crowds need to disburse from downtown immediately," she ordered.

"While many individuals gathered peaceful, some individuals have started fires and are destroying buildings. There are multiple fires downtown and it is an extremely dangerous situation. @Seattelfire (sic) does not have access to buildings," she continued.

‘Stop it! Stop it’: Shocking video shows young girl in Seattle crying after reportedly being maced by police

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Video posted to social media on Saturday reportedly shows the aftermath after a young girl was maced by Seattle Police.

The girl can be heard screaming as protesters attempted to deliver first aid.

"Stop it! Stop it," she screamed.

Here is a thread Twitter user Kayvon Behroozian posted to Twitter, tagging local media outlets, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

Apparently Officer Campbell (see thread — mustache) of @SeattlePD maced the CHILD crying in this video. He did not provide his badge number upon request, unlike his colleagues. @seattletimes @Q13FOX @MayorJenny @carmenbest (posting on behalf of friend who took these videos/pics) pic.twitter.com/0ojb37RSJt

WATCH: Protesters chant ‘Eat the Rich’ while marching down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 30, 2020

By

Protesters in Los Angeles marched down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday in protest of police violence.

The protest was one of dozens being held across America following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Protesters could be heard chanting, "Eat the Rich."

https://twitter.com/jamieloftusHELP/status/1266862052762480640

Here are some additional images from the scene:

https://twitter.com/moscowmul3/status/1266861437030260741

https://twitter.com/disc0nap/status/1266862125781155840

https://twitter.com/WolfHudsonIsBi/status/1266861945514156032

