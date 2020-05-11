Trump appears to not know what the ‘crime’ is that Obama committed for ObamaGate

A trending hashtag surfaced over the weekend started by international Twitter accounts that a rating site indicates may be fake accounts. It was then captured by MAGA fans hours later and ultimately by President Donald Trump from there.

When asked about it by Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, Trump refused to answer what the “gate” was.

“Obamagate. It’s been going on for a long time. Terrible things happened,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rucker asked again what the crime was.

“You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everyone. All you have to do is read the newspaper,” said Trump.

Trump tells Rucker that he and everyone else know the crimes (Obamagate) but won’t detail his accusations. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) May 11, 2020

What crime is he accusing President Obama of? Trump: “Obamagate , it’s been going on for a long time. Some terrible things have been going on, and I wish you would write honestly about it. The crime is very obvious.“ 🤷‍♀️ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the moment below: