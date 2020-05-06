Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump appoints key GOP fundraiser to be postmaster general after demanding they raise rates

Published

25 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump plans to appoint Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman and key Republican Party fundraiser, to be postmaster general.

“The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and likely move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce,” reported Josh Dawsey, Lisa Rein, and Jacob Bogage. “Trump’s Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has indicated he wants the Postal Service to dramatically raise fees for delivering packages for customers such as Amazon in exchange for tapping the line of credit,” continued the report. “Trump has long argued that Amazon doesn’t pay the Postal Service enough, a charge the agency has fiercely contested.”

DeJoy will be the first postmaster general in two decades who was not appointed directly from within the civil service.

“After criticizing the Postal Service for years, Trump has been consolidating his influence lately. Three Republicans and one Democrat sit on the board of govenors [sic] after the vice chairman, David Williams, a Democrat, resigned last week,” said the report. “The departure came after Williams told confidants he was upset that the Treasury Department was meddling in what has long been an apolitical agency and felt that his fellow board members had capitulated to Mnuchin’s conditions for the $10 billion line of credit, according to four people familiar with Williams’s thinking.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump appoints key GOP fundraiser to be postmaster general after demanding they raise rates

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump plans to appoint Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman and key Republican Party fundraiser, to be postmaster general.

"The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and likely move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce," reported Josh Dawsey, Lisa Rein, and Jacob Bogage. "Trump’s Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gun-waving SUV driver crashed car into group paying tribute to Pennsylvania nurses and healthcare workers

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

During Nurse Appreciation Week a group of Delaware County, Pennsylvania citizens socially distanced in their cars to thank nurses and healthcare workers, only to be disrupted by a gun-waving SUV driver.

According to PennLive, the cars paraded to thank Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center staff when police say "the male suspect threatened to hurt people while waving the gun."

It resulted in a police chase where the SUV ultimately crashed and flipped on its side. The man was then arrested, though police have yet to release the man's name or his reason for going on the attack.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Why COVID-19 is basically a novelty for the 1% — and a dystopian nightmare for the rest of us

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

In his now must-see-TV daily press conferences, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has referred to COVID-19 as “the great equalizer.” In the sense that anybody can be infected by the virus, the governor is right. Yet after several months, the data shows clearly the impact is unequally landing on the shoulders of people of color and all but the most wealthy. The health impacts and absence of economic measures to protect them are so extreme that Cuomo’s statements are more than hollow—they are cruel cover-ups.

If anything, COVID-19 has been little more than a novelty for the 1 percent and a dystopian nightmare for the rest of us. Had we experienced a repeat economic crash more along the lines of what happened in 2008, that might have forced a true reckoning and consequent reform in our system. Instead, we have a pandemic that is facilitating public looting under the cover of a collective surgical mask as it is entrenching pre-existing inequities. A toxic mix of racial, financial, and geographic disadvantage is literally proving to be a death sentence.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image