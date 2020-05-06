Trump appoints key GOP fundraiser to be postmaster general after demanding they raise rates

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump plans to appoint Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman and key Republican Party fundraiser, to be postmaster general.

“The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and likely move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce,” reported Josh Dawsey, Lisa Rein, and Jacob Bogage. “Trump’s Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March.”

“Trump has indicated he wants the Postal Service to dramatically raise fees for delivering packages for customers such as Amazon in exchange for tapping the line of credit,” continued the report. “Trump has long argued that Amazon doesn’t pay the Postal Service enough, a charge the agency has fiercely contested.”

DeJoy will be the first postmaster general in two decades who was not appointed directly from within the civil service.

“After criticizing the Postal Service for years, Trump has been consolidating his influence lately. Three Republicans and one Democrat sit on the board of govenors [sic] after the vice chairman, David Williams, a Democrat, resigned last week,” said the report. “The departure came after Williams told confidants he was upset that the Treasury Department was meddling in what has long been an apolitical agency and felt that his fellow board members had capitulated to Mnuchin’s conditions for the $10 billion line of credit, according to four people familiar with Williams’s thinking.”