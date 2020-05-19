Trump attacks female reporter as a ‘rude person’ for asking him about ‘historic economic despair’

During a press conference at the White House this Tuesday, President Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about what his administration’s plans are to get 36 million Americans back to work.

“Oh, I think we’ve announced a plan, we’re opening up our country” Trump said before referring to the reporter as “a rude person.”

“We’re opening up our country, we’re opening it up very fast,” Trump continued. “The plan is that each state is opening and it’s opening up very effectively, and when you see the numbers I think even you will be impressed, which is pretty hard to impress you.”

