Trump attacks MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace as a ‘3rd rate lapdog’: She ‘doesn’t have what it takes’

President Donald Trump attacked MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Saturday.

Wallace is the host of “Deadline: White House” and has been a fierce critic of the administration. She draws upon her experience as a former top GOP strategist who served as White House communications director during the George W. Bush administration, which has made her criticism the Republican president even more biting.

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!,” Trump tweeted.

Wallace offered harsh criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response during the last week.

On Thursday, she mocked him for feeling cooped up during the shutdown.

‘Well boo-hoo’: Nicolle Wallace has no sympathy for Trump feeling cooped up during COVID-19 shutdownhttps://t.co/HG9EC9gY9D — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 1, 2020

On Wednesday, Wallace blasted Trump’s White House for shifting the blame on COVID-19.

MSNBC's @NicolleDWallace hammers the White House for 'getting really good at shifting blame'https://t.co/4IcZ8SkC9H — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 29, 2020

On Tuesday, she explained why Vice President Mike Pence repels her.

‘The kind of human being that repels me’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blows up on ‘mask truther’ Mike Pence https://t.co/QqqMITM3jn — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 28, 2020

And on Monday, she started the week by mocking the “feeble attempt” to protect Trump from humiliating himself on national TV.