Trump attacks whistleblower Rick Bright ahead of congressional testimony: ‘Never met him — but he’s a disgruntled employee!’

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched an angry attack against Dr. Richard Bright ahead of his highly anticipated congressional testimony.

In a tweet posted early in the morning, Trump swore that he had never met Bright, but nonetheless proceeded to attack his character.

“I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” the president wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bright, who was ousted last month from his position as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, plans to testify on Thursday that America will face its “darkest winter in modern history” without further measures to improve the government’s ability to test and trace people infected with COVID-19.

Bright has also filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that he was removed from his position because he was resisting pushing anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been heavily promoted by President Donald Trump, as a treatment for COVID-19.