Trump attacks whistleblower who was reassigned after raising concerns about pandemic response

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright, the public health official who filed a whistleblower complaint against the administration after being reassigned from a vaccine program.

“I never met Dr. Bright. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told reporters. “I didn’t hear good things about him. To me, he seems like a disgruntled employee that’s trying to help the Democrats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pres Trump is now bashing Rick Bright saying he is a “disgruntled employee” who is trying to help Democrats get elected. Note: Bright alleged in a whistleblower complaint Tuesday that he was reassigned bc he tried to “prioritize science and safety over political expediency.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 6, 2020

Bright’s reassignment has fueled controversy over the administration’s pandemic policy. He is scheduled to testify to the House by videoconference next week.