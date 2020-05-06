Quantcast
Trump attacks whistleblower who was reassigned after raising concerns about pandemic response

45 mins ago

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright, the public health official who filed a whistleblower complaint against the administration after being reassigned from a vaccine program.

“I never met Dr. Bright. I don’t know who he is,” Trump told reporters. “I didn’t hear good things about him. To me, he seems like a disgruntled employee that’s trying to help the Democrats.”

Bright’s reassignment has fueled controversy over the administration’s pandemic policy. He is scheduled to testify to the House by videoconference next week.


White House waves off needs for more testing — because Americans will never be satisfied and want a test ‘an hour later’

1 min ago

May 6, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dismissive of the need for more testing during the briefing Wednesday.

According to McEnany the United States leads the world in testing, which doesn't exactly create the whole picture. The U.S. has tested fewer than 2 percent of Americans and has one of the lowest rates of testing per capita in the world.

McEnany then waved off the idea that Americans needed to be tested, saying "it's simply nonsensical."

"If we tested every individual, we'd have to test an hour later and an hour later," because COVID-19 could be contracted an hour after a test.

WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany flatly refuses to apologize for claiming coronavirus would never hit the US

2 mins ago

May 6, 2020

At Wednesday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked whether she regrets her previous claim, on Fox News, that coronavirus would never come to the United States, now that over 70,000 people are dead and over a million identified infections.

McEnany utterly refused to answer the question, deflecting by suggesting the media made similar claims and saying she would "ask similar questions" of them.

.@jeffmason1: Before you joined the WH, you went on Fox & proclaimed the coronavirus would not come to the US. Do you regret that?

Kayleigh McEnany dismisses push for Dr. Fauci to testify to the House as ‘publicity stunt’

11 mins ago

May 6, 2020

At Wednesday's White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany flatly dismissed the idea of allowing task force infection expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify to the House about the administration's handling of the pandemic."We don't have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts," was her response

“We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts,” McEnany says when asked why the House can’t hear testimony from Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert

