Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump avoiding criticism of Richard Burr’s stock-dumping scandal because his state is crucial for 2020: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of the FBI raiding the Washington-area residence of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), it’s not likely that Republicans will be rushing to his defense since many don’t particularly like him, but they want President Trump to withhold any criticism of the embattled senator since the state he represents is crucial to Trump’s reelection.

“He’ll stay out of it,” a former Trump adviser told POLITICO. “Getting involved could hurt him politically.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Burr has reportedly never been popular among Trump’s allies.

“Trump allies are angry that Burr, as Senate Intelligence Committee chair, oversaw his panel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election,” POLITICO’s Anita Kumar reports. “Last year, he issued a subpoena to the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., even after special counsel Robert Mueller completed his own Russian election meddling report. Later, Burr also authorized the release of a committee report that affirmed the intelligence community’s findings that Russia intended to help Trump win with its meddling.”

A former adviser to Trump told POLITICO that Trump will stay mum on Burr’s case for a while but will eventually speak up when he hears allies complaining about him.

“It’s only a matter of time,” the former adviser said.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Such a despicable human’: Economist pounds Trump as ‘vulgar fool’ offering ‘fear and paranoia’ instead of leadership

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Economist Jeffrey Sachs unloaded on President Donald Trump for purposefully blocking measures that could alleviate suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Columbia University professor appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he lamented that the president had abdicated his leadership during the public health crisis that has already cost more than 86,000 American lives.

"It's hard with the death of the federal government," Sachs said. "We have turned everything over to local action in a country where people move around, where the infections spread, where state and local governments don't have [Centers for Disease Control], so we really have the death of the federal government right now."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.

Responding to the president's comments that COVID-19 tests are "overrated" Gupta appeared exasperated with the president's message.

"What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?" Gupta asked. "It's all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arizona attorney general ‘actively pursuing’ right-wing troll who tried to take down Dr. Fauci

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

The Arizona attorney general's office is actively pursuing collection efforts against right-wing social media provocateur Jacob Wohl, who has not made any payments toward nearly $38,000 in fines from a 2016 investment fraud ruling against him, Salon has learned.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Corporation Commission notified Salon about Wohl's delinquency in response to a Salon article last week.

"The Commission, through the Arizona Attorney General's Office, is actively pursuing collection efforts against Mr. Wohl," the spokesperson told Salon in an email.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image