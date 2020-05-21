Trump blames the media for the reason he didn’t wear a mask at the Ford factory in Michigan

While Michigan leaders begged President Donald Trump to wear a mask to protect their state and the workers at the Ford plant, Trump said he didn’t want to because it would give the press too much satisfaction.

Others at Ford were clad in masks:

The moment you’ve been waiting for: The President is not wearing a mask while touring the @Ford plant in Michigan, even though it’s company policy, @UAW said he should, and the state attorney general wrote an open letter asking him to follow the rules. pic.twitter.com/2DF8myEllQ — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 21, 2020

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ declines to wear a mask during Ford plant tour despite company regulations. Ford executives have masks on. pic.twitter.com/g3kMrUGws3 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 21, 2020

Ford execs are wearing masks. Trump is not. pic.twitter.com/4L0BF3foh3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020

Trump refused to wear a mask today to tour the Ford plant in Michigan. Even though it’s required by the state. Four Ford officials meeting with him half masks on, trump out right refused. This is dangerous. End it sends a dangerous message. He’s killing people. pic.twitter.com/KZ1pC2Shba — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 21, 2020

Here is Trump holding a plastic face mask, which he also chose not to wear:

The president is holding a plastic face shield in his left hand here. pic.twitter.com/y1D2nP1Vd0 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 21, 2020

When asked why he didn’t put the mask on and comply with the rules, Trump blamed the media

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” the president said.

“I was given a choice, and had one on in the area [Ford] preferred it,” he said.

Trump says he wore goggles and a mask in a "back area" of the Ford plant, but didn't want to wear one in front of the press. "I was given a choice, and had one on in the area [Ford] preferred it," he tells reporters. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 21, 2020

Trump says he wore the mask he’s holding, while out of eyeshot of reporters pic.twitter.com/a94DVxEHVa — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) May 21, 2020

Veteran journalist Bob Woodword wrote in his book Fear that the president also wears glasses, but refuses to wear them in public, despite needing them to read.

See the comments below:

Trump told reporters he wore a mask in the "back area" of the Ford plant. Here's a photo of him in the back area of the Ford plant without a mask. pic.twitter.com/aAR6Sxljgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020