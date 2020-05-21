Quantcast
Trump blames the media for the reason he didn't wear a mask at the Ford factory in Michigan

Published

18 mins ago

on

While Michigan leaders begged President Donald Trump to wear a mask to protect their state and the workers at the Ford plant, Trump said he didn’t want to because it would give the press too much satisfaction.

Others at Ford were clad in masks:

https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1263565083973689349%20

Here is Trump holding a plastic face mask, which he also chose not to wear:

When asked why he didn’t put the mask on and comply with the rules, Trump blamed the media

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” the president said.

“I was given a choice, and had one on in the area [Ford] preferred it,” he said.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodword wrote in his book Fear that the president also wears glasses, but refuses to wear them in public, despite needing them to read.

See the comments below:

