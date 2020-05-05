Trump blasted on MSNBC: ‘The so-called plan is to just let a lot of Americans die’ from coronavirus

President Donald Trump was blasted on Tuesday for his administration’s latest approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Trump administration is about to hang the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in the fight against coronavirus. Today, President Trump confirmed the White House is winding down the task force charged with combatting the virus, with Vice President Mike Pence citing the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country so far,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes reported. “Meanwhile, the president is encouraging states to end their lockdowns and shelter-in-place rules, even though — this is a key point — they do not meet his own administration’s guidelines to safely reopen, the ones that his administration put out from his CDC.”
“And he’s telling Americans who might be nervous about contracting the virus and dying, if they go back to work or go out in public or we go back to normal, that they need to think of themselves as warriors on the battlefield,” he said, playing a clip of the president.
The host blasted Trump’s “plan” going forward.
“And now, at this extremely perilous moment, amidst this global catastrophe, the so-called plan is to just let a lot of Americans die, like warriors on the battlefield,” Hayes explained. “And then try to paper-over that.”
“Or rather, as NYU journalism professor James Rosen put it, ‘the plan is to have no plan, to let daily deaths between one and three thousand become a normal thing, and then to create massive confusion about who is responsible,'” Hayes said.
Watch:
