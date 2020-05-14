Trump boasts that the COVID-19 pandemic proved ‘Trump was right’ despite ‘the death’

President Donald Trump on Thursday took an apparent victory lap because the COVID-19 pandemic supposedly showed that he has been right all along about trade with China.

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump boasted that the pandemic, as horrible as it has been, has had the upside of proving him right about the need to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

“It’s about manufacturing, I want to bring it all back,” Trump the network. “There’s nothing good about the plague, okay? Especially the death. But the one thing is, it said Trump was right.”

While the pandemic may or may not have proven Trump right on trade, it has also proven the president wrong about his repeated assertions made earlier in the year that his administration had the virus totally under control.

So far, COVID-19 has resulted in 1.4 million infections in the United States and 84,000 deaths.

