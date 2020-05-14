Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump boasts that the COVID-19 pandemic proved ‘Trump was right’ despite ‘the death’

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday took an apparent victory lap because the COVID-19 pandemic supposedly showed that he has been right all along about trade with China.

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump boasted that the pandemic, as horrible as it has been, has had the upside of proving him right about the need to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about manufacturing, I want to bring it all back,” Trump the network. “There’s nothing good about the plague, okay? Especially the death. But the one thing is, it said Trump was right.”

While the pandemic may or may not have proven Trump right on trade, it has also proven the president wrong about his repeated assertions made earlier in the year that his administration had the virus totally under control.

So far, COVID-19 has resulted in 1.4 million infections in the United States and 84,000 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘How is that based in science?’: Fox hosts without medical backgrounds question top disease expert

Published

1 min ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham spent three consecutive hours Tuesday night attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, questioning if the nation's top infectious disease expert was "right about the science" after he cautioned against reopening businesses and schools too quickly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Carlson, who like his Fox News colleagues is a political commentator with no medical background, questioned the science behind Fauci's testimony earlier in the day before a panel of top U.S. senators.

"Fauci says that children must stay home or countless people will die — that's the message. So I'm going to ask a very simple question: How does he know this, exactly?" Carlson asked. "Is Tony Fauci right about the science? Do we have any particular reason to think he is right?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts that the COVID-19 pandemic proved ‘Trump was right’ despite ‘the death’

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday took an apparent victory lap because the COVID-19 pandemic supposedly showed that he has been right all along about trade with China.

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump boasted that the pandemic, as horrible as it has been, has had the upside of proving him right about the need to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

“It’s about manufacturing, I want to bring it all back,” Trump the network. "There’s nothing good about the plague, okay? Especially the death. But the one thing is, it said Trump was right."

While the pandemic may or may not have proven Trump right on trade, it has also proven the president wrong about his repeated assertions made earlier in the year that his administration had the virus totally under control.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans are now demonizing China — but many Trump cabinet members have gotten rich off the Chinese government

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Research obtained by Salon reveals that several members of President Trump's cabinet have cultivated considerable business and financial relationships with the Chinese government over the years. These officials include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the nation's leading foreign policy official, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose family company got a unique clearance from Beijing to reopen a factory in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The document Salon received compiles years of open-source information and paints a picture of an administration whose self-interests are often at odds with its rhetoric. The contrast is rendered sharper in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, whose origins in Wuhan, China, have stoked anti-Chinese conspiracy theories at the highest levels of government, while spurring the Trump campaign to imply nefarious links between presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the Chinese government.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image