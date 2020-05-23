Quantcast
Trump calls for ‘forensic geniuses’ to investigate former GOP congressman for murder

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged “forensic geniuses” to investigate one of his critics for murder.

Earlier in the month, Trump asked, “When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida?”

“Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now?” Trump tweeted. “A total nut job!”

Scarborough was elected to Congress from Florida in the 1994 GOP wave. He was re-elected three times, but resigned to spend more time with his family only 5 months into his fourth term. The incident Trump is referring to is the death of staffer Lori Klausutis, who was found dead in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office.

Trump’s tweet was written up by the far-right website DC Patriot under the headline, “Trump Calls For Investigation Into Joe Scarborough For Murder of Staffer in 2001.”

Following a day of golf on Saturday, Trump revived the topic by retweeting a link to the DC Patriot.

“A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!” Trump urged.

Scarborough has not responded to the president directly on Twitter, but he did retweet a message from wife and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzenzinski.

