Trump calls Pelosi ‘a sick woman with a lot of mental problems’ as he attacks the Russia ‘witch hunt’

During an exchange with reporters this Tuesday, President Trump turned his sights once again to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while lamenting the way he thinks he’s been treated by the “dirty cops” at the FBI.

Trump then veered to the “hoax” and “witch hunt” of the recent impeachment proceedings against him.

“Despite an illegal witch hunt — and that’s what it was, it was a hoax, it was a witch hunt … These people are sick,” Trump said. “[Nancy Pelosi] is a sick woman, she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” Trump said. “We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

Watch: