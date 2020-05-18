Trump calls world health body ‘puppet of China’
President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese “puppet” on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or canceling US support.
“They’re a puppet of China, they’re China-centric to put it nicer,” he said at the White House.
Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country. Plans are being crafted to slash this because “we’re not treated right.”
“They gave us a lot of bad advice,” he said of the WHO.
Trump spoke as the WHO held its first annual assembly since the pandemic swept the world after originating in China, causing massive economic disruption and killing 316,000 people — close to a third of them in the United States.
Trump said China only pays about $40 million a year and one idea was for Washington to bring “our 450 down to 40,” but “some people thought that was too much.”
COVID-19
Presymptomatic virus patients can contaminate environments: study
Coronavirus was detected on several surfaces in hotel rooms where two presymptomatic Chinese students were quarantined before being diagnosed with the disease, according to a study released on Monday.
For the study, published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), researchers in China examined the hotel rooms of the two students, who returned to China from studying abroad on March 19 and March 20.
They did not display any virus symptoms at the time and were transferred to a hotel for 14 days of quarantine.
On the morning of the second day in quarantine, they remained presymptomatic but both tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized.
‘He’s also the one who told people to inject Lysol’: Nicolle Wallace’s panel calls BS on Trump’s claim he’s taking hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump announced, in passing, that he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for weeks, to somehow prevent coronavirus.
The FDA has advised that hydroxychloroquine is not something people should take to prevent COVID-19 and that doing so may cause irregular heart rhythms, which is why doctors are urging patients not to take it unless they are on a heart monitor. The Center for Disease Control has also removed the drug guidance from their website.
