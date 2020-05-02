Trump campaign floundering amid sinking poll numbers: ‘Not sure people hate Biden that much’
President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is facing difficulty connecting to voters, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
“For weeks the Trump reelection effort has diligently cut, catalogued and pushed out viral videos of every verbal stumble Joe Biden makes in interviews, relentlessly pushing the idea that the presumptive Democratic nominee is mentally unfit for the presidency,” the newspaper reported Saturday.
“But behind the scenes, the offensive has become a point of contention among some of President Trump’s closest advisers, who have spent weeks debating without resolution the best message and strategy to accomplish the Trump campaign’s central goal of tarnishing the Biden brand as poll numbers continue to show a rocky road to reelection for the president,” The Post explained. “Several political advisers, including White House senior aide Kellyanne Conway, have warned his allies against relentlessly mocking the 77-year-old Biden’s mental acuity because the president has already lost ground with senior citizens, people familiar with the matter said.”
“Senior Democratic and Republican strategists, in private conversations, are in full agreement about the stakes of the discussions now taking place at the White House and in campaign conference calls. If President Trump and his political machine don’t find a way to drive up Biden’s unpopularity with voters, they argue, the president will have little shot at winning a second term,” the newspaper wrote.
One Trump campaign advisor summed up the problem Trump is facing.
“One of the reasons we won in 2016 is because so many people hated Hillary Clinton. I’m not sure people hate Biden that much,” the advisor explained.
Internal RNC poll shows Biden up 48-45 in 17 swing states. Voters see Biden as more trustworthy, compassionate, competent & calm by big margins. See Trump as more of an outsider who can help economy. Trump world split on Biden attacks. w/@michaelscherer: https://t.co/sNWkCGSAz6
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 2, 2020
