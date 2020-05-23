Trump campaign hits Biden for ‘lying’ and being a ‘racist’ in new ad featuring Kanye West

President Donald Trump’s campaign is claiming his likely 2020 Democratic Party opponent should be rejected on the grounds of lying and being racist.

“Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is launching a $1 million digital ad blitz aimed at capitalizing on Joe Biden’s inflammatory remark that African American voters “ain’t black” if they’re considering voting for the president,” Politico reported Friday.

“The Trump campaign is planning to run a video montage highlighting Biden’s Friday morning comment on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ a popular black radio program,” Politico reported. “Biden set off a firestorm Friday morning when he told the program’s co-host, Charlamagne tha God, that ‘if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.’”

On Saturday, Trump 2020 reelection campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted an ad attacking Biden for “lying” and being “racist” — two of the biggest criticism of the Trump administration.