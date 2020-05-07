Trump campaign manager models new 2020 coronavirus mask — inside the White House
President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager modeled a new Trump coronavirus mask on Thursday.
Brad Parscale said he posted the picture “walking into the White House today pre-covid results.
The mask says “Keep America Great.”
Walking into the @WhiteHouse today pre-covid results. #maga @realDonaldTrump face mask. More coming soon! pic.twitter.com/fn16W8YFP5
— Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
Those wanting a different color! pic.twitter.com/Dqww6Ya7l8
— Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
Previously, Parscale modeled new campaign hats with the same slogan.
#1 off the line. The hat that will Keep America Great! pic.twitter.com/ARGoANqt6L
— Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) August 25, 2019
https://twitter.com/parscale/status/1258533026662772736
Those wanting a different color! pic.twitter.com/Dqww6Ya7l8
— Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
