Trump campaign sends out ‘State of the Nation Survey’ that makes no mention of pandemic, virus, unemployment

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are simply ignoring the coronavirus pandemic in a new campaign mailer.

“On Saturday, postal workers fanned out across Western Virginia as normal. One of them dropped a mass-mailed letter at my house. You may have gotten one, too. The envelope identified the sender as President Donald J. Trump and the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Advisory Board,” Dan Casey of The Roanoke Times reports.

“I believe the state of the nation is great,” Trump said in the mailing.

“Inside was a solicitation for donations,” he explained. “Also enclosed was a “STATE OF THE NATION SURVEY” with 15 questions.”

“Guess what words were entirely absent from Trump’s letter, and among those survey question? Here’s a handful: coronavirus; COVID-19; pandemic; national crisis; 1.35 million sickened; and tens of thousands dead,” he reported. “Under the circumstances, it’s kind of extraordinary none of those would rate a mention in a state-of-the-nation survey, eh?”

Casey tried to put the mailing in context.

“That’s akin to an Easter Sunday sermon in which the preacher ignores the Resurrection. Or a book report on the Titanic that doesn’t note its maiden voyage outcome,” he wrote.

“Try to imagine a news account of Ted Bundy that excludes the term ‘serial killer.’ Or a college history paper on President Richard Nixon that omits he resigned in disgrace, to avoid being impeached by the House of Representatives,” he continued.

Casey tried to figure out who approved the mailer because, “they must have the IQ of a turnip.” But his calls to the RNC went unanswered.

So he took a “blood-red felt marker” and wrote the following:

ARE YOU KIDDING? 1.35 MILLION SICKENED 80,516 DEAD 30 MILLION JOBLESS CLAIMS 15% UNEMPLOYED THE PRESIDENT HAS MADE IT WORSE!

“And then I folded the thing, stuffed it in the self-addressed envelope, stuck a postage stamp on it and put it in the mail. If you received this monstrosity, you might want to do the same. Maybe if they get lots of those, it’ll get a message through some thick skulls at the RNC and the White House. Because America’s not nearly ‘winning.’ Right now we’re on life-support,” he explained.