Trump cheers on anti-lockdown protestors for attacking a journalist covering their event
This morning President Donald Trump issued two tweets in support of anti-lockdown protestors in Commack, Long Island, New York who lashed out at News 12 Long Island reporter Kevin Vesey as he covered their event.
While the majority of white Trump-supporting demonstrators peacefully picketed the roadside, four minutes into covering the event, several protestors started yelling at Vesey through bullhorns, giving the reporter the middle finger, telling him “Go home, you’re fake news” and “Fake news is not essential,” and trying to invade his personal space without masks, risking the possibility of attempting to infect him with COVID-19.
In response to videos of the protestors attacking Vesey, Trump tweeted, “People can’t get enough of this. Great people!” and “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!” Numerous times in the past, Trump has referred to the media as the “enemy of the people.”
Here is video of Vesey’s report:
This was my story that aired on TV today — a recap of yesterday’s events, and what’s happened since. pic.twitter.com/cfGrBYiLGJ
— Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 15, 2020
The protest was organized by a Facebook group called the Setauket Patriots who later issued a public apology to Vesey via Facebook, stating:
“The Setauket Patriots group, would like to apologize on how you were treated… The few who decided to Harass you and try to prevent you from doing your job are not members or affiliated with the Setauket patriots group in any way, shape or form…. As with all mass rally events, you will always get a few idiots to disrupt an otherwise peaceful, pleasant demonstration and they should have been removed by Police.”
On April 29, President Donald Trump cheered on armed anti-lockdown protestors in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia — three states run by Democratic governors — by telling them to “liberate” their states. Trump later defended the tweets, saying that some state’s social distancing policies are “too tough.” Meanwhile, anti-lockdown protestors in Michigan have openly discussed assassinating its female Governor Gretchen Whitmer, causing the state legislature to shut down this week.
New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. As of May 16, the state has had 346,000 confirmed cases and 22,304 deaths.
Breaking Banner
To stay afloat in the pandemic, doctors forced to turn to GoFundMe
A few weeks ago, I received an unsettling email. The staff at my daughter's pediatrician's office — a family-run private practice in Brooklyn that serves more than 3,800 patients — was shifting to part time. The practice had applied for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, meant to help small businesses weather the economic turmoil brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. But the money wasn't coming, at least in the initial round of funding
This article appeared in Salon.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell’s push to shield companies from COVID-19 lawsuits dismantled by NYT editorial board
On Saturday, The New York Times editorial board excoriated the demand of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that any new coronavirus relief bill include liability protections for corporations that get their employees infected.
"The biggest obstacle, as [McConnell] sees it, is not a deadly disease but rapacious trial lawyers, capitalizing on the virus to chase ambulances and bankrupt American businesses," wrote the board. "As Congress gears up for the next installment of its stimulus package, Mr. McConnell has drawn a line: No more money for anyone until businesses get immunity from liability during the pandemic. The demands being debated include making it harder to claim that a business is at fault for a worker’s or customer’s infection, protecting businesses that are making personal protective equipment like masks for the first time, and protecting employers against privacy lawsuits if they disclose a worker’s infection."
2020 Election
Trump rails at MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and ‘Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough’ in Twitter rant
Donald Trump continued his Twitter flurry on Saturday afternoon with an attack on MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell -- also getting in a jab at fellow MSNBC host Joe Scarborough -- over an interview O'Donnell did with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Referring to his previous reality show, the president wrote, "Really sad, but even 'sadder', watch flunky @Lawrence CRY when I whipped his mind & he was FORCED to apologize to me over Apprentice fees. Even Psycho Cold Case Joe Scarborough (bad ratings) beat him up, on air, unmercifully. Find tapes & play (5 years back?)."
The president did not explain his beef with O'Donnell over Apprentice fees or what he meant by "whipped his mind."