Trump claims airline industry is in ‘good shape’ — after 98 percent booking decline

During a White House meeting with governors, President Donald Trump claimed that “the airline industry is in good shape.”

The president’s comments stand in stark contrast to the fact that bookings on airlines have plummeted 98 percent from the same time last year.

Airlines are in an especially precarious situation due to the high operating cost of business. Several airlines are reportedly at risk of bankruptcy, and JP Morgan has warned that American Airlines could be particularly at risk.

