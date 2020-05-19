Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims hydroxychloroquine study was an ‘enemy statement’ as he defends his use of unproven COVID-19 drug

Published

2 mins ago

on

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Monday that he was taking the medication, which he claimed could help people prevent becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

“The FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious side effects. Why do you promote the use of this drug when you’re not a doctor?” a reporter asked him on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I have worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey they were giving it to people in bad shape, they were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement,” Trump replied.

The president was apparently referring to research that analyzed medical records of 368 male veterans and found no benefit in the treatment of COVID-19.

Trump insisted that many medical workers were in favor of the drug.

“If it was somebody else other than me, people would say, gee, isn’t it smart?” he complained.

Watch video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims hydroxychloroquine study was an ‘enemy statement’ as he defends his use of unproven COVID-19 drug

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Monday that he was taking the medication, which he claimed could help people prevent becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

"The FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious side effects. Why do you promote the use of this drug when you're not a doctor?" a reporter asked him on Tuesday.

"Well, I have worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey they were giving it to people in bad shape, they were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement," Trump replied.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Angry truckers turn on Trump over failed promises: ‘Prove me wrong Mr. President’

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

According to a report from Business Insider, long haul truckers who went for Trump in the 2016 election are quickly turning on him as they have seen their take-home pay collapse while the president has failed to come through on helping them out.

Last week the truckers held a protest outside of a White House Rose Garden press conference, honking the horns to disrupt the president -- only to have the Trump tell reporters they were expressing their "love' for him.

That, in turn, angered truckers even more.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ford Motor Company says Trump must wear mask for ventilator factory tour

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump will be required to wear a mask when he visits Ford's ventilator factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.

Ford spokesperson Rachel McCleery told Crain's that Trump will have to follow the same rules as everyone else.

"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19," McCleery said. "We shared all of Ford's safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image