Trump considering White House panel to police anti-conservative ‘censorship’ on social media: report

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump is considering forming a type of White House commission to look into claims of conservatives being “censored” on social media.

“The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said,” reported John McKinnon and Alex Leary. “The administration could also encourage similar reviews by federal regulatory agencies, such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission, they said. ‘Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we’re dealing with,’ a White House official said.”

Republicans have spent years alleging that tech companies are trying to silence conservative speech on their platforms, with some GOP lawmakers even calling to scale back federal laws that limit liability for how tech companies moderate content.

Although there have been high-profile cases of right-wing activists being banned for hate speech, there is no evidence that tech companies are engaging in widespread anti-conservative censorship, and indeed data show that right-wing news tends to spread faster and get more views in the media ecosystem than comparable left-wing news.