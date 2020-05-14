Trump declares war on blue America as coronavirus continues to spread: op-ed

Writing in The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Brownstein contends that as the coronavirus still wreaks havoc on American lives and the economy, President Trump has instead declared war on blue America, “and a growing number of other Republicans are joining him.”

“Trump has long provoked questions about whether he respects the legitimacy of small-d democratic institutions,” Brownstein writes. “But in the crucible of the outbreak, he has grown more explicit than ever about rejecting the legitimacy of institutions controlled by big-d Democrats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blocking testimony from Democrats, asserting sweeping immunity from subpoenas at the Supreme Court, encouraging business owners to defy social-distancing orders — it’s all part of a “multifront assault could mark an ominous new stage in the nation’s political polarization and separation.”

Trump isn’t the only Republican who has resisted providing financial aid to state and local governments run by Democrats, according to Brownstein.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has portrayed granting more federal assistance as a ‘blue-state bailout,’ and suggested instead that states should declare bankruptcy … On Tuesday, the conservative House Republican Study Committee charged that blue states and cities ‘have historically demonstrated a lack of respect for federal law and constitutional rights, and more recently a penchant for overly restrictive shutdown orders.'”

Trump is taking his offensive to other fronts as well.

“At the Supreme Court this week, Trump’s attorneys argued that he and his accounting firm should be immune to subpoenas from the Manhattan district attorney and a House investigative committee, in part because they have partisan motives,” writes Brownstein. “Efforts to obtain that information should be suspect, his attorneys wrote in one brief, because it ‘became a priority of the Democratic Party both before and after the 2018 elections.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.