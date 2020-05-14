Trump demands Lindsey Graham force Obama to testify ‘about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA’

As President Trump continues to complain on Twitter about the alleged “Obamagate” scandal, he put Senator Lindsey Graham on the spot this morning, telling him to call former President Barack Obama in to the Senate to testify.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

According to Trump’s narrative, Obama, along with his then-vice president Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, and other intelligence agencies both in the U.S. and abroad, conspired to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election by using fraudulent evidence that was then used to spy on Trump’s campaign.