Trump derails pandemic meeting into tirade about ‘sleazebags’ who prosecuted Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump told the press pool Wednesday that the FBI confirmed that Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn did not lie.
It was a claim that left a lot of people scratching their heads, because Flynn confessed to lying to the FBI. In fact, he did it twice.
Trump is getting the information from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who issued a report saying former FBI Director James Comey claimed the agents who interviewed Flynn “discerned no physical indications of deception” and saw “nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.”
Comey actually described that description as a “garble” when he spoke to lawmakers.
“What I recall telling the House Intelligence Committee is that the agents observed none of the common indicia of lying — physical manifestations, changes in tone, changes in pace — that would indicate the person I’m interviewing knows they’re telling me stuff that ain’t true,” Comey said. “They didn’t see that here. It was a natural conversation, answered fully their questions, didn’t avoid. That notwithstanding, they concluded he was lying.”
Trump went on to blast the FBI as “sleazebags” for prosecuting Flynn. Again, Flynn pleaded guilty.
See Trump in the video below:
