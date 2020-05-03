Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump doubles down dodging blame for virus: ‘Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump went off Sunday about accusations surrounding his China band.

“Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we’re allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms!” tweeted Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s China ban still allowed over 40,000 people into the United States after it was enacted. Over 400,000 people entered the United States from China after January 1, 2020, after the World Health Organization issued a warning about a “mysterious pneumonia sickening dozens in China.”

Jan. 6-8, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued several travel warnings for Americans wishing to go to China, telling them to take extra precautions. They also announced that the CDC was closely monitoring the virus, but they were unaware of any cases in the United States. The problem, however, is that there was no testing at the time.

Trump didn’t issue his China ban until Jan. 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump’s order did not fully ‘close’ the U.S. off to China, as he asserts,” the Associated Press reported. “It temporarily barred entry by foreign nationals who had traveled in China within the previous 14 days, with exceptions for the immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Americans returning from China were allowed back after enhanced screening at select ports of entry and for 14 days afterward. But U.S. scientists say screenings can miss people who don’t yet show symptoms of COVID-19; while symptoms often appear within five or six days of exposure, the incubation period is 14 days.”

The criticism of Trump has been that after issuing the ban on Jan. 31, he took his foot off the gas and downplayed the danger of the virus throughout the month of February.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida governor kept beaches over while medical examiner was begging for them to close: documents reveal

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

According to recently released emails and documents, the Florida medical examiner was begging officials to shut down the beaches while COVID-19 was spreading across the country.

According to a Washington Post report, the beaches in St. Johns County, on the east coast south of Jacksonville, had record crowds through March 2020.

"While many states were issuing directives to residents to stay home in March, officials in St. Johns County, home of St. Augustine, kept beaches open, even as the county’s medical examiner repeatedly said the county couldn’t handle a deadly outbreak, according to emails obtained by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation," The Washington Post reported after reviewing the documents. "The county later closed the beaches on March 29 and then partially reopened them two weeks later. As of Saturday, there have been four deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 200 confirmed cases in the county, a sliver of the 35,463 cases and 1,364 deaths in Florida, which are concentrated in more populated areas such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo engages in huge coronavirus gaslighting: ‘Best experts think it was man-made’ – which is false – then flip-flops

Published

58 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is engaging is a campaign of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting in efforts to shore up President Donald Trump’s MAGA base while ramping up their attacks on China over the coronavirus that to date has killed more than 66,000 people in America.

On Sunday’s ABC News’ “This Week” (video below) Pompeo said the “best experts” think it was “manmade,” referring to the novel coronavirus, then immediately switched and said he believes and trusts the Intelligence Community which says it was not.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White supremacists are taking advantage of anti-lockdown protests to recruit new members: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, anti-government white supremacists are actively searching for new recruits from among the anti-lockdown protesters who have taken to the streets at Donald Trump's urging.

The report begins by noting that, while racists have always used the internet to find like-minded people to bring into the fold, the street protests have become new and fertile ground for recruitment.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image