Trump economic adviser blows off people having ‘pity party’ over 15 percent unemployment

Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said that Americans shouldn’t listen to anyone who’s having a “pity party” for the more than 20 million people who lost their jobs last month.
During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Navarro tried to project confidence that the dire economic news would turn itself around quickly and that we shouldn’t dwell on the 15 percent unemployment rate that has left millions of Americans desperate for income.
When co-host Steve Doocy asked Navarro about projections that unemployment could even hit 20 percent this month, the Trump adviser suggested it was time for people to stop feeling sorry for themselves.
“We are the greatest country in the world!” he said. “This pity party yesterday is not who we are! Who we are is who this president is!”
Navarro then went on to trash China and said that America would conquer the pandemic by using its “indomitable spirit.”
“Every time you hear that pity party stuff, remember to look into the future, see where we need to go and what we need to do!” he insisted.
