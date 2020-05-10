Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘exploded about the economic fallout’ and put a stop to CDC’s February mitigation plan: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump reportedly cancelled a CDC proposal to move forward with mitigation efforts in late February, weeks before Americans were told they would have to shelter ini their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a column for Rolling Stone, Tim Dickinson names four men who he says are most to blame for a multitude of testing failures in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickinson writes:

The government leaders who failed to safeguard the nation are CDC Director Redfield; FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; and of course, President Trump. Together, these men had the power to change the direction of this pandemic, to lessen its impact on the economy, and constrain the death toll from COVID-19. Each failed, in a series of errors and mismanagement that grew into a singular catastrophe — or as Jared Kushner described it on Fox & Friends, “a great success story.”

The column goes on to reveal how Trump had thwarted mitigation efforts early on.

“The Coronavirus Task Force had resolved to present the president with a plan for mitigation efforts, like school and business closures, on February 24th, but reportedly reversed course after Trump exploded about the economic fallout,” Dickinson reveals.

Two days later, Vice President Mike Pence was named as leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

It wasn’t until two weeks later that the White House issued “15 days to slow the spread” social distancing guidelines that limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the entire Rolling Stone piece here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘exploded about the economic fallout’ and put a stop to CDC’s February mitigation plan: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly cancelled a CDC proposal to move forward with mitigation efforts in late February, weeks before Americans were told they would have to shelter ini their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a column for Rolling Stone, Tim Dickinson names four men who he says are most to blame for a multitude of testing failures in the United States.

Dickinson writes:

The government leaders who failed to safeguard the nation are CDC Director Redfield; FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; and of course, President Trump. Together, these men had the power to change the direction of this pandemic, to lessen its impact on the economy, and constrain the death toll from COVID-19. Each failed, in a series of errors and mismanagement that grew into a singular catastrophe — or as Jared Kushner described it on Fox & Friends, “a great success story.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The next crisis’: Up to 43 million Americans could lose health insurance due to the pandemic

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Medicare for All advocates on Sunday pointed to the latest study on the looming health insurance crisis already becoming apparent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to job losses for more than 33 million people in the past two months.

Because health insurance is tied to employment for about half the country—160 million people—as many as 43 million are expected to lose their health insurance due to the pandemic, according to a new report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the Urban Institute.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fascism, capitalism, Donald Trump and the pandemic: How did we get here?

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

One thing that unites the MAGA-hat cosplay fascists of the anti-lockdown "movement" and the Karens and Chads of the hashtag-resistance is the shared conviction that the United States of America is special and that nothing that happens here has much relationship to anything that happens anywhere else. OK, we might hear some comparisons to Germany in the 1930s — on both sides, honestly! — but even that is kind of a special declaration of specialness, as if fascism hasn't experienced something of a spring awakening all around the world.

Continue Reading
 
 